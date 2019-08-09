Asamoah Gyan Praises Kwesi Nyantakyi; Claims He Was An Angel To Save Ghana Football

Asamoah Gyan has hailed former Ghana FA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi insisting he was like an angel sent to help Ghana Football.

The former WAFU Zone B president is currently serving a lifetime ban by FIFA after being caught taking a bribe of $65,000 (£48,000) in a video exposé compiled by Ghanaian investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Despite challenging his lifetime ban at CAS, the country's all-time leading goal scorer beleives the former Wa All Stars owner should have been maltreated by Ghanaians.

"He [Kwasi Nyantakyi] was like an angel sent to help Ghana Football. Let's look at the peak he elevated our game to the world," Gyan told Joy FM

''The man was mishandled and treated unfairly by Ghanaians after the so-called video exposé. We should have opened an in-depth investigation into the matter"

"I have worked with him for several years and I know the kind of person, I am talking about today. He rose the highest level of world football to become Caf first-vice president and a Fifa Executive Council Member but we used less than 48 hours to bring him down."

"Our football hasn't been better since Kwasi Nyantakyi absence. It's very sad. Whether we like it or not, Ghana made the three appearances at the FIFA World Cup because of him," he added.

Nyantakyi was also vice-president of the Confederation of African Football and a member of the Fifa Council until he was exposed.