Michael Essien Target Playing In The South Africa PSL

Chelsea legend, Michael Essien says it will be an honour to play in the South Africa Premier Soccer League before hanging his boots.

The 39-year-old who is currently on the books of Azerbaijani Sabail FK has left his option opened.

“South Africa is not bad, I would like to come here. You can never say never, I am keeping my options open,” Essien told the South African media at a Budweiser event.

"I love South Africa, People are very with me. I always feel at home. It's such a beautiful country and I love coming here."

Although he may be close to retirement, the hard-tackling midfielder has confirmed he is keeping his options open.

“I love football, I love football...I have played it my whole life. So, I am not thinking about retirement at all (for now),” he added.

Essien has enjoyed a fabulous career which has seen him feature for eight top clubs in Europe including Chelsea, Real Madrid and AC Milan.