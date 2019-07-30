Former Berekum Chelsea Striker Stephen Sarfo Joins Lebanese Side Bourj FC

Former striker of Ghana Premier League side Berekum Chelsea, Stephen Sarfo has completed his expected move to Lebanese top-flight side Bourj FC.

The player who impressed for the Local Black Stars during the 2017 WAFU Competition has been enjoying his football outside Ghana in the past 2 seasons.

Having joined Egyptian side Smouha SC in December 2017, he shorty moved to Lebanese side Tadamon Sour nine months later after mutually terminating his contract.

The hardworking striker has now secured another move to Bourj FC ahead of the upcoming season and has penned a one-year contract after agreeing to terms and passing a mandatory medical examination.

The 27-year-old attacker emerged as the top scorer when Ghana won the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations with four goals.

He is now hoping to get off to a good start with Bourj FC to ensure he bangs in the goals when the regular season starts in Lebanon.