CAF Name DR Congo FA Chief Constant Omari As New 1st Vice President

Politics, the ugly game for the brave and victimization of the weak. CAF has named DR Congo FA Constant Omari as the new 1st Vice President of the Federation following the removal of former 1st Vice President Amaju Pinnick.

Omari, who’s currently the FA President of DR Congo and also a FIFA Council member and was the Chairman of the FIFA Task Force Against Racism and Discrimination, installed in September 2015.

In April last year, Constant Omari was arrested in his homeland DR Congo, on the orders of the Congolese President’s special advisor on corruption, for suspicion of embezzlement of funds.

The new 2nd Vice President is President of the Royal Morocco Football Federation Fauozi Lekjaa who was initially the 3rd Vice-President of CAF.

In May 2019, there were alleged reports of Faouzi Lekjaa assaulting Ethiopian referee Bamlak Tessema after he deemed officiating to be against Moroccan club RS Berkane in the finals of the 2019 CAF Confederations Cup.

There were widespread reports of Faouzi Lekjaa being suspended by CAF due to the assault on Bamlak Tessema to which Lekjaa clarified as untrue early this month.

South Africa Football Association President Danny Jordaan also inherits the position of the 3rd Vice President.

Jordaan led South Africa to win the bid for the 2010 FIFA World Cup which he was later accused of indulging in corrupt activities to win the bid.

He was however cleared by FIFA proud to an election of FIFA Council members which he lost.