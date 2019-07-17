Done Deal: Ashgold Sign Promising Striker Isaac Opoku-Agyemang In A 5-Year Deal

Ghana Premier League club, Obuasi Ashanti Gold has confirmed that they have completed the signing of promising striker Isaac Opoku-Agyemang from Lizbeth FC in a five-year deal.

The Miners are currently doing business in the summer transfer window as they bid to boost their squad for the 2019/2020 season where they will be expected to feature in the CAF Confederations Cup and possibly the Ghana Premier League.

Having already wrapped up the signing of Eleven Wonders right back Kwadwo Amoako in the last 48 hours, they have now beefed up their attacking line with prolific forward Opoku-Agyemang.

The attacker who has previously had a stint with the youth team of Ashgold is expected to lead the lines for the side together with the experiences Shafui Mumuni.