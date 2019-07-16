Players Who Have Helped Asante Kotoko In The Last Decade

Asante Kotoko remains one of the most successful teams in Ghana, having won more major trophies than any other side

The Porcupine Warriors have won the Ghana Premier League a record 22 times - 23 if you add the recent Normalisation Committee Special Competition.

Such a huge status, though, means that the Kumasi-based side does not struggle to attract the best talents possible.

In fact, in the last 10 years Kotoko has had in their ranks some of the country‘s best talent, and have never shied away from crossing borders to buy players.

So, as the club prepares to start its campaign in the CAF Champions League, we take a look at the best XI to have played for the club in the last decade (4-3-3):

GK - Abdoulaye Soulama

Former Burkina Faso goalkeeper Abdoulaye Soulama has the nod as Kotoko‘s best shot-stopper in the last decade.

The late goalie was a mainstay in the Porcupine Warriors team during his prime and produced several amazing performances.

Soulama won numerous trophies with Kotoko, including four Ghana Premier League titles in his time in Kumasi.

He was also voted the best Goalkeeper in the league after enjoying stellar campaign in the 2008 season.

RB - Amos Frimpong

Amos Frimpong‘s rise to prominence was least expected by many, especially looking at where the defender came from.

Following the departure of the impressive Yaw Frimpong to TP Mazembe, Amos was tasked to fill in the big boots of the full-back.

Coming from the lower division, where he played for B.A. United, there were doubts but he has since risen to the occasion and proven his worth.

Amos is versatile - can play at both full-back and at centre-back - and he is currently the skipper of the Porcupine Warriors.

LB - Afful Harrison

Many people may know Afful Harrison for cementing his place as the Black Stars‘ first-choice right-back, Bit he began it all at Kotoko.

Afful joined the Porcupine Warriors from WAFA, formerly Feyenoord Academy, and rose to become a key player during his years in Kumasi.

Till date, Kotoko has not found a left-back with the abilities of Afful.

CB - Awal Mohammed

Talk of combative centre-backs and Awal Mohammed will be the first on anyone’s list due to his abrasive style.

The defender was a pillar at the heart of the Kotoko backline and proved himself severally before finally partying ways with the Porcupine Warriors.

CB - Prince Anokye

While Awal Mohammed had a combative style to how defending, Prince Anokye was more of a brainy man-marker.

Gentle on the ball and a very good passes from the back, the defender won the hearts of many in Kumasi and beyond.

DM - Michael Akuffu

As far as midfielders go, Michael Akuffu is not just one of the best players to have played for Kotoko in the last decade, he is actually one of the best to have played in the Ghana Premier League.

His combination of good vision and knack for taking long-range shots endeared him to the Kotoko faithful.

His thunderous winning goal against rivals Hearts of Oak remains one of the highlights of his career with the Porcupine Warriors.

CM - Daniel Nii Adjei

These days Daniel Nii Adjei is not as explosive as he used to be but those he watched him in his prime can attest to the kind of midfield he was.

Not your typically good passer, but he perfectly made up for that with his important tackles and interceptions in the middle of the park.

CM - Jordan Opoku

Currently and veteran in the Kotoko team, Jordan Opoku has already paid his due to the club.

The midfielder used to command a starting place in the team and his assuredness and assertiveness made him a fan favourite.

He had a great vision for the final pass and occasionally chipped in with the odd goal too.

RF - Emmanuel Gyamfi

Emmanuel Gyamfi is still a very young chap but he has already made a huge mark since joining the Porcupine Warriors.

The diminutive winger has pace, is skillful and has goals in his game. Gyamfi was very key in Kotoko’s impressive run to the group stages of last season‘s CAF Confederations Cup.

LF - Alex Asamoah

Many Kotoko fans may not agree with the inclusion of Alex Asamoah in this list, but the striker’s place is every bit merited.

Asamoah was unplayable when on song, and propelled Kotoko to some great wins during his time with the club.

Perhaps he’s massively underrated, but the fact is that he once won the top score award in the league. That should tell his pedigree.

CF - Amhed Touré

As controversial as Ahmed Touré‘d stay with Kotoko was, it is fair to say that no striker who has played for the club in the last decade matches him.

Touré was a top-class centre forward and was the nightmare of every defender he faced.

The Ivorian is quick, poses that aerial threat and, more importantly, know how to find the back of the net. Touré was simply special when he played for Kotoko.