Ray Beltran To Retire After Knockout Loss To Richie Commey

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) lightweight champion, Raymundo Beltran, is considering retiring from the sport after his knockout defeat to IBF titlist, Richard Oblitey Commey, at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Friday, June 28.

The Mexican fighter, who was stopped in eight rounds by Commey, acknowledged that he will have to reconsider his position in the sport.

Beltran (36-9-1, 22 KOs) was knocked down four times before being stopped in the eighth round in a move which marked his first knockout loss in nearly 11 years.

However, renowned trainer, Freddy Roach, who coached the 38-year-old in his fight with Commey has endorsed the move by Beltran to call time on his career for taking too much punishment against the Ghanaian.

Roach told BoxingScene.com that he has asked Beltran to take some time off before making a final decision on his boxing career.

“I’m really worried about Ray a little bit because he took a lot of shots.

“And, you know, I thought it was a good stoppage, to be honest with you. I’m a little bit leery about that right now, and we are just gonna look to see how he looks. We’ll give him a couple of weeks off and he will make a better decision in a couple of weeks,” he said.

“Because right after a fight, it’s really hard to make a decision one way or the other. You know, so we will make a decision and I will see how he does. If he prevails and does well, we will go on. If not, we will retire,” he added.

Ghana’s Commey (29-2, 26 KOs) dropped Beltran twice during the first round, once in the fifth and once in the eighth before referee Hernandez ended the fight.