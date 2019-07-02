AFCON 2019: Christian Atsu Ruled Out Of AFCON With Injury

Christian Atsu will play no further part in Ghana’s squad after he sustained a severe muscle injury in the Black Stars’ Group F game against Cameroon.

The Newcastle United left the pitch just 15 minutes into the game against the defending champions and had to be replaced by Samuel Owusu.

He was sent to the hospital on Sunday and the results that came back suggest the winger sustained a severe muscle tear that has consequently ruled him out of action for weeks.

The 27-year-old will now leave Ghana’s camp in Egypt for England to undergo further tests and treatment at his club side Newcastle United.

Atsu was absent when Ghana held their last training session ahead of the crucial last Group F encounter against Guinea Bissau on Tuesday, which the Black Stars must win in order to progress into the last 16.

Thomas Agyapong and Jonathan Mensah, two players have also sustained injuries in Ghana’s previous game, took part in Monday’s training session but were kept apart from the rest of the group with the different training regime.