26.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: John Boye Sets New AFCON Record

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
3 HOURS AGO CUP OF NATIONS

Black Stars centreback, John Boye became the first player to be sent off in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt against Benin.

The FC Metz defender was sent off in Ghana's opener after picking two yellow cards on Tuesday night.

The 32-year-old went into the books of the referee after a horrible tackle on Benin midfielder Sessi D'Almeida on the 37th minute.

He was marched off on the 55th minute by the referee for time wasting.

Boye has capped 61 times for Ghana with six goals to his credit.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
