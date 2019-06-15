2019 AFCON: South Africa Release Final 23 Man Squad For Tournament

Head coach of the South African national senior male football team, Stuart Baxter has named his final 23-man squad for the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Egypt, the record seven times champions, from June 21 to July 19.

Coach Baxter earlier invited 30 players to camp but trimmed it to the final 23 for the competition.

Some of the players who made the list are SuperSport United goalie, Ronwen Williams, Innocent Maela of Olando Pirates, Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bruce Bvama of Kaizer Chiefs.

The South Africans are drawn in Group D together with Cote d’Ivoire, Namibia and Morocco.

In all, 24 national teams are competing as against the usual 16 teams following an expansion of the competition.

Below is the full squad.

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (Bidvest Wits), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs).

Defenders: Daniel Cardoso (Chiefs), Ramahlwe Mphahlele (Chiefs), Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) S’fiso Hlanti (Wits), Buhle Mkhwanazi (Wits), Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City FC).

Midfielders: Bongani Zungu (Amiens SC), Dean Furman (SuperSport), Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Tiyani Mabunda (Sundowns), Thulani Serero (SBV Vitesse), Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates), Themba Zwane (Sundowns), Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns).

Forwards: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg), Percy Tau (Royal Union Saint Gilloise), Lars Veldwijk (Sparta), Lebogang Maboe (Sundowns), Sibusiso Vilakazi (Sundowns).