Fatau Dauda And Farouk Mohammed Clinches Nigeria Premier League Title With Enyimba FC

Ghanaian duo Fatau Dauda and Farouk Mohammed have won the 2019 Nigeria Premier League title with Enyimba FC.

The Nigerian giants were crowned the new champions of the Nigerian top-flight league after whipping Akwa United 3-0 in their final Championship playoffs match on Wednesday evening.

Goals from Reuben Bala, Stanley Dimgba and Abdulrahman Bashir helped the Aba Warriors lads to lift their eighth league title.

Mohammed enjoyed the entire duration of the match whiles the Black Stars goalkeeper wasn't part of the match-day squad.

Fatau and the former Elmina Sharks star played an instrumental role in Enyimba FC's league triumph.

The former AshantiGold SC goalkeeper failed to make Ghana's squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.