Beach Basketball Stars Promise To Shine In Sal

Ghana’s beach basketball players Benjamin Debrah, Elvis Siaw, David Salako and Desmond Cobblah have promised to put up a wonderful show at the first ever African Beach Games in Cape Verde.

Speaking to Yours Truly at the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) office before going, they assured the nation of a memorable performance.

They confidently said as it is a competition with no one knowing the other teams, they have to depend on their assets and weapons of height, strength, determination, dedication to the sport and mother Ghana to win.

They said going without a coach is not ideal, however, it is better for them to go and compete than stay at home and do nothing.

The basketball team thanked Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, the President of the GOC and the board for supporting them to go and taste the first African Beach Sports Festival.

“We will not be disgraced, we are going to make a big name for ourselves and our nation,” said Ben Debrah.

The basketball team also commended Toyota Ghana, Ashfoam and Ghana Gas for supporting their trip to Cape Verde and appealed to other companies to support Ghana Sports.

They believe government alone cannot fund sports as there are other pressing socio-economic needs for the government to solve, so corporate Ghana can take up other things like sports to help the talented youth.