AFCON 2019: Black Stars Completes First Training Session In Dubai With 23 Players [PHOTOS]
By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Black Stars of Ghana completed their first training session at the Jaber Ali Training Facility in the United Arab Emirates.
Ghana officially begin their two weeks camping ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with 23 players.
The Jeber Ali Palm Tree Court Hotel which is located at JA Golf Resort, Exit 13, Sheikh Zayed Road ,Mina Jebel Ali – Dubai features an 800m private beach and is surrounded by lush gardens, peaceful water features and birdlife.
The 23 players are: Goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi Felix Annan Defenders Andy Yiadom Abdul Baba Rahman Lumor Agbenyenu Kassim Nuhu John Boye Joseph Aidoo Nuhu Musah Joseph Attamah Mohammed Alhassan Midfielders Kwadwo Asamoah Andre Ayew Christian Atsu Samuel Owusu Thomas Agyepong Yaw Yeboah Abdul Fatawu Attackers Asamoah Gyan Jordan Ayew Abdul Majeed Waris Caleb Ekuban Kwabena Owusu However, Richard Ofori, Ebenezer Ofori, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakasu, Thomas Partey, Jonathan Mensah are all expected to join the team as they prepare for the tournament.
The Black Stars will take on Namibia and South Africa in a pre-warm match in Dubai on the 7th and 12th of June before the final 23-man squad is named.
