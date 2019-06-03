AFCON 2019: Black Stars Completes First Training Session In Dubai With 23 Players [PHOTOS]

The Black Stars of Ghana completed their first training session at the Jaber Ali Training Facility in the United Arab Emirates.

Ghana officially begin their two weeks camping ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with 23 players.

The Jeber Ali Palm Tree Court Hotel which is located at JA Golf Resort, Exit 13, Sheikh Zayed Road ,Mina Jebel Ali – Dubai features an 800m private beach and is surrounded by lush gardens, peaceful water features and birdlife.

The 23 players are:

Goalkeepers

Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Felix Annan

Defenders

Andy Yiadom

Abdul Baba Rahman

Lumor Agbenyenu

Kassim Nuhu

John Boye

Joseph Aidoo

Nuhu Musah

Joseph Attamah

Mohammed Alhassan

Midfielders

Kwadwo Asamoah

Andre Ayew

Christian Atsu

Samuel Owusu

Thomas Agyepong

Yaw Yeboah

Abdul Fatawu

Attackers

Asamoah Gyan

Jordan Ayew

Abdul Majeed Waris

Caleb Ekuban

Kwabena Owusu

However, Richard Ofori, Ebenezer Ofori, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakasu, Thomas Partey, Jonathan Mensah are all expected to join the team as they prepare for the tournament.

The Black Stars will take on Namibia and South Africa in a pre-warm match in Dubai on the 7th and 12th of June before the final 23-man squad is named.

Photos below...