03.06.2019 Cup of Nations

AFCON 2019: Black Stars Completes First Training Session In Dubai With 23 Players [PHOTOS]

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
The Black Stars of Ghana completed their first training session at the Jaber Ali Training Facility in the United Arab Emirates.

Ghana officially begin their two weeks camping ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with 23 players.

The Jeber Ali Palm Tree Court Hotel which is located at JA Golf Resort, Exit 13, Sheikh Zayed Road ,Mina Jebel Ali – Dubai features an 800m private beach and is surrounded by lush gardens, peaceful water features and birdlife.

The 23 players are:
Goalkeepers
Lawrence Ati-Zigi
Felix Annan
Defenders
Andy Yiadom
Abdul Baba Rahman
Lumor Agbenyenu
Kassim Nuhu
John Boye
Joseph Aidoo
Nuhu Musah
Joseph Attamah
Mohammed Alhassan
Midfielders
Kwadwo Asamoah
Andre Ayew
Christian Atsu
Samuel Owusu
Thomas Agyepong
Yaw Yeboah
Abdul Fatawu
Attackers
Asamoah Gyan
Jordan Ayew
Abdul Majeed Waris
Caleb Ekuban
Kwabena Owusu
However, Richard Ofori, Ebenezer Ofori, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakasu, Thomas Partey, Jonathan Mensah are all expected to join the team as they prepare for the tournament.

The Black Stars will take on Namibia and South Africa in a pre-warm match in Dubai on the 7th and 12th of June before the final 23-man squad is named.

Photos below...

632019102222 k5fri7t2h0 d8j2qhgwwaaapma

632019102230 h40o2r6eey d8j3vaswkaae8a1

632019102234 uypctgfsrm blackstars

632019102238 1h830o4bau d8jzh3kwsaekj7y

632019102247 8ds2wjivup d8jzh3kxoai5wyl

632019102248 sxoaredq5l d8jzh3lxsau1vs

632019102252 typbsferqm d8jzh3lxuaa0rlr

632019102313 k5frj7u2h0 stars

