Ghana Clinches Six Bronze Medals At 18th UFAK Zone 3 Championship In Abidjan

The National Karate-Do Team won six bronze medals at the recently held 18th UFAK Zone Three Karate Championship for Cadets, Juniors and Seniors at the “Palais des Sports” in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

Seven out of eight countries namely; Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Niger, Nigeria and Togo participated in the championship.

Ghana participated in the seniors’ category and had Humu Zeba Yusif participating in the female individual kata and individual kumite (-53kg) event and won bronze in all of the two events.

In the male individual kumite categories, Dickson Acolatse won bronze in the -60kg while Patrick Amakye also competed in the -67kg and won bronze with Ernest Agooji competing in the -75kg won bronze.

Felix Donkor also won bronze in the -84kg event while Nasiru Alhassan also won bronze in the +84kg event.

In the team event, Ghana placed third in the Team Kumite event and was represented by; Dickson Acolatse, Patrick Amakye, Felix Donkor, Nasiru Alhassan and Felix Annan.

In the kata event, Edmund Asante Amoako participated in the individual male event and was later joined by Noah Teyvi and Richard Graham for the Team Kata event but could not make it to the medal zone.

In a related development, a technical seminar and certification was held for Zone Three and UFAK coaches, judges and referees.

Three officials and a senior karateka, Senseis Kwabena Afriyie Poku, Ibrahim Jarrah and Dr Alexander Martin-Odoom participated in the Referees, Judges and Coaches seminar at both Zonal and Continental levels.

Kwabena Afriyie Poku Sensei was awarded KATA Judge B UFAK Continental Level while Ibrahim Jarrah Sensei Coach at the Zone Three level.