Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Ghanaian para-athlete, Raphael Botsyo Nkegbe, excel at the desert challenge games by hitting the qualification time in 100m, with a time of 14:22sec.

He is the first para-athlete in Ghana to qualify to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic games in Japan. He needed a time of 14:70 to Qualify for the tokyo2020 paralympic games and he has made 14:22 breaking his personal best time of 14:62.

Nkegbe qualifies to the world championship with his up and coming to athlete Maclean Atsu Dzidzienyo who made a time of 16:44secs in the men's T53 class.