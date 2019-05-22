AFCON 2019: Felix Annan Elated After Being Named In Kwesi Appiah's 29 Man Provisional Squad

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan has expressed his satisfaction after he was named in Ghana's squad for this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

The 24-year-old has been called alongside Richard Ofori, Lawerence Ati-Zigi for the upcoming tournament in the goalkeeping department.

The head coach of the Black Stars, Kwesi Appiah released the list for the tournament on Wednesday.

And the former WAFA shot-stopper is elated for being named in the team.

The team will leave the shores of the country on June 1 and will camp in Dubai for two.

The Black Stars will play South Africa and Namibia in a friendly before they leave for the tournament in Egypt.

However, Coach Kwesi Appiah is expected to cut down the squad to 23.