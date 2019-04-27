John Boye’s Fc Metz Secures Promotion To Ligue 1

Ghanaian International, John Boye provided a crucial assist for Fc Metz as they beat Red Star 2-1 on Friday, April 26, 2019, to help secure promotion for the club to return to the French Ligue 1 for the 2019/2020 season.

Prior to the match, Metz was topping the Ligue 2 table with 72 points after playing 34 matches. They simply needed to win today’s game to cement their return to the top flight league even with 3 matches to spare.

With the match heading towards a one all draw, it was the Black Stars defender who popped up on the 90th minute to set up Opa Nguette who scored the winning goal to ensure Metz bagged all three points.

Boye has been an integral part of the team’s impressive performance this season and will be remembered as one of the many heroes who helped the team to achieve this important feat.

John Boye is being heavily tipped to make the squad that Coach James Kwesi Appiah will be taking to Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and his latest success with his club will surely go a long way to make a case for him.