Dan Sam And Jenny Abitty Qualify Ghana For 2019 Africa Games Badminton

The senior national badminton team, Black Shutters, made history when they qualified for the Africa Games for the first time in 31 years.

Ghana, despite her rich history at the Africa Games, has never been represented in the Badminton mixed Team category since its inauguration in 1988.

Aside qualifying for the 12th edition of the Africa Games, in Rabat, Morocco.

Ghana are in good standing to either pick a gold or silver medal if they beat eternal rivals and host, Nigeria in the semifinals today in the All Africa Mixed Team Championship, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.

The ‘deadly duo’ of Daniel Sam and Jennifer Abitty wrote their name in gold as they qualified for last year’s Commonwealth Games held in Gold Coast, Australia.

Ghana has amassed a total of 156 medals at the Africa Games, participating in the continental games on 11 occasions since its inception in 1965, staged in Congo Brazzaville.