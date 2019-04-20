Man City Hold On Against Tottenham To Go Top

Phil Foden's first Premier League goal returned Manchester City to the top of the table as they overcame Champions League conquerors Tottenham at Etihad Stadium.

The 18-year-old's diving header, created by Sergio Aguero, after only five minutes ensured the reigning champions maintained the pressure on rivals Liverpool before their match at Cardiff City on Sunday.

It was, however, a nervous performance in a game a far cry from the drama of Wednesday's European game here as City relied on goalkeeper Ederson to make several crucial saves and they also lost key midfielder Kevin de Bruyne to injury.

Foden gave City the perfect start but Ederson thwarted Son Heung-min on three occasions and saved well from Christian Eriksen and Lucas Moura. Son was also denied by a magnificent tackle by Aymeric Laporte.

Raheem Sterling had City's best chance after the break, only to be frustrated by the outstretched leg of Spurs keeper Paulo Gazzaniga - in for injured Hugo Lloris - but Pep Guardiola's side held on to move a point clear of Liverpool with four games left.