Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: The Gods On African Thrones...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
body-container-line
46 minutes ago | Football News

CAF CC: Kotoko Names Starting Line-Up Against ZESCO United

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
CAF CC: Kotoko Names Starting Line-Up Against ZESCO United

CK Akunnor has handed Dany Zabo Teguy has been handed his debut start for Kotoko in today’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ivorian has been thrown in to replace suspended Songne Yacouba who has been suspended due to accumulation of cards.

Teguy will lead the attack together with Abdul Fatawu Safiu.

Habib Mohammed also returns to the team after he was left on the bench in the previous game against Al Hilal.

Kotoko must win against the Zambians to book their berth in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Kotoko starting XI
Felix Annan (GK)
Amos Frimpong
Daniel Darkwah
Wahab Adams
Agyemang Badu
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Umar Bashiru
Kwame Bonsu
Abdul Fatawu
Dany Zabo Teguy

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
Football News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Juventus Suffer First League Defeat Of The Season At Genoa
Inaki Williams On Target As Athletic Bilbao Beat Partey's ATM
Wolves Stun Man United In FA Cup Quarterfinals
Man City Come From Two Goals Down To Reach FA Cup Last Four
TOP STORIES

Arrest And Prosecute Deviant Owusu Bempah—GJA

10 minutes ago

Kofi Bentil Calls For Total Overhaul Of Top Hierarchy Of UEW

3 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line