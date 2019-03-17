46 minutes ago | Football News CAF CC: Kotoko Names Starting Line-Up Against ZESCO United By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah CK Akunnor has handed Dany Zabo Teguy has been handed his debut start for Kotoko in today’s CAF Confederation Cup.The Ivorian has been thrown in to replace suspended Songne Yacouba who has been suspended due to accumulation of cards.Teguy will lead the attack together with Abdul Fatawu Safiu.Habib Mohammed also returns to the team after he was left on the bench in the previous game against Al Hilal.Kotoko must win against the Zambians to book their berth in the quarterfinals of the competition.Kotoko starting XIFelix Annan (GK)Amos FrimpongDaniel DarkwahWahab AdamsAgyemang BaduEmmanuel GyamfiUmar BashiruKwame BonsuAbdul FatawuDany Zabo Teguy Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Staff Writer
CAF CC: Kotoko Names Starting Line-Up Against ZESCO United
CK Akunnor has handed Dany Zabo Teguy has been handed his debut start for Kotoko in today’s CAF Confederation Cup.
The Ivorian has been thrown in to replace suspended Songne Yacouba who has been suspended due to accumulation of cards.
Teguy will lead the attack together with Abdul Fatawu Safiu.
Habib Mohammed also returns to the team after he was left on the bench in the previous game against Al Hilal.
Kotoko must win against the Zambians to book their berth in the quarterfinals of the competition.
Kotoko starting XI
Felix Annan (GK)
Amos Frimpong
Daniel Darkwah
Wahab Adams
Agyemang Badu
Emmanuel Gyamfi
Umar Bashiru
Kwame Bonsu
Abdul Fatawu
Dany Zabo Teguy