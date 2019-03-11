Akufo-Addo Hails New IBF Lightweight Champion Richard Commey

The International Boxing Federation’s Lightweight World Champion, Richard Oblittey Commey, on Monday presented his title to President Akufo-Addo, at Jubilee House.

In the presence of the President of the Ghana Boxing Association, Peter Zwennes, and the deputy minister for Youth and Sports, Perry Curtis Okudzeto, President Akufo-Addo recollected the pledge made by Richard Commey some two years ago.

“I remember vividly the promise you made on the stage at the Bukom Boxing Arena, a couple of months after I became President, and you have lived up to your pledge. Well done,” he said.

The President added “The path you have trodden, despite the defeats and disappointments, you stuck to your guns knowing you had it in you to do it. It is a great story. It is a little bit my own story,” President Akufo-Addo told Richard Commey.

In his remarks to the President, Richard Commey noted that his victory “is for Ghana, for Ga Mashie, and for the whole country.”

Through his own foundation, he told the President that he was working hard to produce more world champions, adding that “we want to help them with equipment.”

He urged the government and the Ghana Boxing Association to look at issues of transparency with boxing promoters and managers, and the welfare of boxers in the country.

In his response to that, President Akufo-Addo was impressed by the concern shown by Richard Commey concerning the welfare of boxers, to make sure that they have the right deals and are better off in boxing contracts.

“It is good that you have spoken in front of the President of Association. It is for them also, with the support of the Ministry, to make sure that, in future, whatever arrangements are entered into on behalf of the boxers, are ones that balance the interests of the promoters, managers, as well as the boxers, so that the labourer becomes worthy of his hire,” President Akufo-Addo added.