Dwarfs, Hearts Among 43 Best And Weirdest Named Football Clubs In The World
By Modern Ghana
Ghanaian football clubs, Ebusua Dwarfs and Hearts Of Oak have been ranked in the latest best and weirdest named football clubs in the world by planetfootball.com.
Football is full of boring team names like ‘United’, ‘Rovers’ and ‘City’. Look in the right places, however, and you’ll find some really good ones.
The rapid rise of fantasy football and casual five-a-side has changed what we think of as a football team name. ‘Inter Ya Gran’ is now officially the most popular club name in the world, and similar obscenities aren’t far behind.
But while anyone can make a silly pun, not everyone gets the chance to make a silly name for a football club playing in its country’s premier division.
What follows is a list of the 43 most brilliant football club names from around the world. Not all of them are major forces in world football, but every single one plays in its country’s highest league.
You’ll know a few of them. You’ll be surprised by others. You’re guaranteed to become a die-hard fan of at least one of the top five.
43. Millonarios F.C. Bogotá, Colombia Initially the ‘Municipal Sports Club’, the ‘Millionaires’ got their nickname — and eventually their official title — after hiring expensive Argentine players in the late 1930s.
Show-offs. 42. LA Galaxy Los Angeles, USA Football icons like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimović have turned the Galaxy into a global brand. Which is fitting, since the name ‘Galaxy’ was chosen to represent the ‘stars’ of Hollywood.
41. Kick4Life F.C. Maseru, Lesotho Founded by two brothers from Southampton, Kick4Life is both a club and a registered charity.
“Our approach is based on the belief that football clubs do not always have to be run for private profit, and that we can more effectively leverage the enormous wealth and influence of the football industry for social development by becoming a part of it,” they say.
40. The New Saints F.C. Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain, Wales; Oswestry, England
Between 1997 and 2006, The New Saints F.C. were known as ‘Total Network Solutions’. And don’t let them forget it.
39. Ethiopian Coffee S.C. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Founded in 1983 as ‘Yebuna Gebeya Sport Club’, Ethiopian Coffee S.C. was given its present name by the National Coffee Trading Corporation. In 2008 it was bought out by the Ethiopia Commodity Exchange (ECX).
Delightfully, its crest features a coffee pot! 38. Accra Hearts of Oak S.C. Accra, Ghana Founded in 1911, Hearts of Oak won the CAF Champions League in 2000, but were denied the chance to appear in the Club World Cup after the 2001 edition was cancelled.
Nice one, FIFA. Stephen Appiah, once of Parma and Juventus, began his career there.
37. F.C. Cuntum Bissau, Guinea-Bissau Cuntum are nicknamed the ‘White Horses’.
36. New Radiant S.C. Malé, Maldives A link to the official website was just a ‘Your Mac is infected’ pop-up.
35. RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V. Leipzig, Germany A case of so bad it’s good? Statutes in the German Football Association (DFB) meant Red Bull couldn’t use its own name when establishing the club in 2009.
The soft drink purveyor instead went for ‘RasenBallsport’, which means ‘Lawn Ball Sports’ but looks enough like ‘Red Bull’ to make you remember where the money’s coming from.
34. Solid S.C. Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka Other teams in the Sri Lanka Premier League include the Upcountry Lions, Renown and Super Sun, but Solid Sporting Club get the nod for hosting matches at the ‘Prison Ground’.
Solid were national champions in 2014-15. 33. S.V. Robinhood Paramaribo, Suriname S.V. Robinhood was founded in 1945 as a community club for poorer citizens. They are the reigning champions of Suriname.
32. Kerala Blasters F.C. Kochi, India Part of the very fun Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters have a good name and have been managed by former England goalkeeper David James… twice!
Former players include Wes Brown, Graham Stack and Dimitar Berbatov.
31. Barrack Young Controllers F.C. Monrovia, Liberia Barrack Young Controllers are the reigning Liberian Premier League champions. Their motto is ‘Never Fear No Foe’.
30. F.C. Slutsk Slutsk, Belarus Slutsk recently lost top scorer Evgeni Shikavka to Larisa in Greece. They’ll cope.
29. Nyasa Big Bullets F.C. Blantyre, Malawi The most successful team in Malawi and its reigning champions, Big Bullets play at the 65,000-capacity Kamuzu Stadium. The club says it has around six million fans.
28. Urawa Red Diamonds Saitama, Japan This club is named after the three red diamonds that make up the Mistubishi logo. I don’t think that takes any of the sheen off.
27. Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. Mamelodi, South Africa Motto: ‘The Sky is the Limit’. 26. F.C. Kallon Freetown, Sierra Leone 25. Invincible Eleven Monrovia, Liberia Liberian football legend (and president) George Weah played for the Union of Invincible Eleven & Majestic Sports Association between 1986 and 1987.
Will the club eventually die in a cloud of liquid nitrogen? Who knows?
24. BSC Young Boys Bern, Switzerland The Young Boys Bern squad has an average age of 25 years and 3 months. They are the reigning Swiss champions.
23. Kaizer Chiefs F.C. Johannesburg, South Africa Notable former players include Jairzinho, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Lucas Radebe.
Radebe would go on to play for Leeds United, ultimately inspiring that band to adopt the name ‘Kaiser Chiefs’. Not sure if we should be thankful for that.
22. Triangle United F.C. Chiredzi, Zimbabwe Founded in 1972, Triangle United are nicknamed the ‘Sugar Sugar Boys’.
21. Tottenham Hotspur F.C. London, England Tottenham are named after Sir Henry Percy, better known as Sir Harry Hotspur, an English nobleman whose descendants owned land in the area.
I’d honestly never thought about it before. 20. Motor Action F.C. Harare, Zimbabwe Despite its name, Motor Action has a bull on its crest.
19. Salsa Ballers F.C. George Hill, Anguilla This club’s crest, on the other hand, features a red pepper.
18. Grasshopper Club Zürich Zürich, Switzerland Grasshopper are managed by Murat Yakin, whose assistant is his little brother, Hakan Yakin.
According to FIFA, the origins of the name are “shrouded in mystery and have sadly evaporated into the mists of time”. So that’s that.
17. Grenades F.C. St John’s, Antigua Founded in 1990, Antigua’s Grenades F.C. are currently second in the country’s Premier Division.
Yes, of course there is a grenade on the crest. 16. Club The Strongest La Paz, Bolivia Originally known as ‘The Strong Football Club’, the founders ultimately decided in 1908 that ‘The Strongest’ was better. Best, even.
Co-founder Victor Manuel Franco knew how to say it in English, and they eventually went with it.
15. Miscellaneous S.C. Serowe, Botswana Miscellaneous Sporting Club was founded in 1962 by Seretse Khama, the first president of the Republic of Botswana. Their kit is red and white.
14. Sugar Boys F.C. Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands Probably not the highest standard of football, in all honesty.
13. Hard Rock F.C. Sauteurs, Grenada Three-time winners of the Grenada Premier Division, Hard Rock finished runners up in the 2016 of the Waggy T Super Knockout Championship.
12. Humble Lions F.C. May Pen, Jamaica Great name. Great kit. Humble Lions finished eighth in the 2017-18 Red Stripe Premier League and are also eighth at the time of writing.
With a capacity of 1,000, the Effortville Community Centre is the smallest stadium in the Jamaican top flight.
11. S.V. Walking Boyz Company Paramaribo, Suriname Three-time champions WBC play in front of 3,500 fans at the Essed Stadion.
10. Lincoln Red Imps F.C. Gibraltar Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps take their name from English team Lincoln City F.C., whose nickname is ‘The Imps’.
The crest is good because it looks like the Manchester United logo went off the rails, lost its job and its confidence and was photographed, sheepishly, just trying to hold it all together for the sake of its kids.
9. Club Blooming Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia According to the club’s official website, the name ‘Blooming’ was chosen by a local English teacher because it was synonymous with ‘resurgence’ and ‘flourishing’.
I feel like that doesn’t really answer all the questions I have, but sure.
8. Shimizu S-Pulse Shizuoka, Japan According to its official website, Shimizu S-Pulse has a club philosophy based on three principles: Common Dream, Common Excitement and Common Pride.
It elaborates:
S-Pulse will keep creating dreams as a symbol of the community supported by all who love sports.
S-Pulse will share excitement with many people through football as well as contribute to the development of local sports culture.
S-Pulse swears to play fairly and passionately and try to become the strongest team for the pride of the community.
On the name: S-Pulse was named following a combination of the capital letter ‘S’ for ‘SOCCER, SHIMIZU, SHIZUOKA’ and the English word ‘PULSE’ to describe the excitement of football-loving citizens and their team spirit.
7. Inter Godfather’s Garapan, Northern Mariana Islands Very lunchtime five-a-side. They used to be called ‘Fiesta Inter Saipan’, but this is much better.
6. OutKast F.C. Manila, Philippines A top-flight women’s team from the Philippines, OutKast F.C. is made up of alumni from Far Eastern University.
And what’s cooler than being cool? Finishing seventh in the 2018 PFF Women’s League.
5. Club Always Ready La Paz, Bolivia Bolivia’s División de Fútbol Profesional makes a strong case for having, overall, the best-named teams in world football. One of the big hitters is Always Ready, founded in 1933 and playing in a kit similar to that of River Plate.
4. Dandy Town Hornets F.C. Pembroke Parish, Bermuda The Hornets won their last league title in 2016 and reached the first round of the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup in 1991.
Their kit — sadly not worn with flowers or a bowler hat — is a sort of bronze colour.
Sticking with Bermuda a moment, and a special mention must go to Flanagan’s Onions F.C., who were unfortunately relegated from the top flight last season and thus do not qualify for this list.
3. Anti Drugs Strikers F.C. Newton, Sierra Leone Football in Sierra Leone has been on hold for several years hold due to political turmoil within the national football association, and Anti Drugs Strikers are starting to show withdrawal symptoms.
2. Chicken Inn F.C. Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Unsurprisingly, this club is named after its sponsor, a fast food chain. But money buys success, and the club became national champions in 2015.
Chicken Inn’s advertising slogan is ‘Luv dat Chicken’. The club’s nickname is ‘Gamecocks’.
1. Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs Cape Coast, Ghana Founded in 1939, the Ebusua Dwarfs reached the first round of the 2014 CAF Confederation Cup.
They have a really cool stadium and an even cooler name.
To be honest, they’d have been #1 if they’d gone with ‘Mysterious’ or ‘Dwarfs’. That they’ve used both is just bloody lovely.
Dwarfs, Hearts Among 43 Best And Weirdest Named Football Clubs In The World
Ghanaian football clubs, Ebusua Dwarfs and Hearts Of Oak have been ranked in the latest best and weirdest named football clubs in the world by planetfootball.com.
Football is full of boring team names like ‘United’, ‘Rovers’ and ‘City’. Look in the right places, however, and you’ll find some really good ones.
The rapid rise of fantasy football and casual five-a-side has changed what we think of as a football team name. ‘Inter Ya Gran’ is now officially the most popular club name in the world, and similar obscenities aren’t far behind.
But while anyone can make a silly pun, not everyone gets the chance to make a silly name for a football club playing in its country’s premier division.
What follows is a list of the 43 most brilliant football club names from around the world. Not all of them are major forces in world football, but every single one plays in its country’s highest league.
You’ll know a few of them. You’ll be surprised by others. You’re guaranteed to become a die-hard fan of at least one of the top five.
43. Millonarios F.C.
Bogotá, Colombia
Initially the ‘Municipal Sports Club’, the ‘Millionaires’ got their nickname — and eventually their official title — after hiring expensive Argentine players in the late 1930s.
Show-offs.
42. LA Galaxy
Los Angeles, USA
Football icons like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Zlatan Ibrahimović have turned the Galaxy into a global brand. Which is fitting, since the name ‘Galaxy’ was chosen to represent the ‘stars’ of Hollywood.
41. Kick4Life F.C.
Maseru, Lesotho
Founded by two brothers from Southampton, Kick4Life is both a club and a registered charity.
“Our approach is based on the belief that football clubs do not always have to be run for private profit, and that we can more effectively leverage the enormous wealth and influence of the football industry for social development by becoming a part of it,” they say.
40. The New Saints F.C.
Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain, Wales; Oswestry, England
Between 1997 and 2006, The New Saints F.C. were known as ‘Total Network Solutions’. And don’t let them forget it.
39. Ethiopian Coffee S.C.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
Founded in 1983 as ‘Yebuna Gebeya Sport Club’, Ethiopian Coffee S.C. was given its present name by the National Coffee Trading Corporation. In 2008 it was bought out by the Ethiopia Commodity Exchange (ECX).
Delightfully, its crest features a coffee pot!
38. Accra Hearts of Oak S.C.
Accra, Ghana
Founded in 1911, Hearts of Oak won the CAF Champions League in 2000, but were denied the chance to appear in the Club World Cup after the 2001 edition was cancelled.
Nice one, FIFA.
Stephen Appiah, once of Parma and Juventus, began his career there.
37. F.C. Cuntum
Bissau, Guinea-Bissau
Cuntum are nicknamed the ‘White Horses’.
36. New Radiant S.C.
Malé, Maldives
A link to the official website was just a ‘Your Mac is infected’ pop-up.
35. RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V.
Leipzig, Germany
A case of so bad it’s good?
Statutes in the German Football Association (DFB) meant Red Bull couldn’t use its own name when establishing the club in 2009.
The soft drink purveyor instead went for ‘RasenBallsport’, which means ‘Lawn Ball Sports’ but looks enough like ‘Red Bull’ to make you remember where the money’s coming from.
34. Solid S.C.
Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka
Other teams in the Sri Lanka Premier League include the Upcountry Lions, Renown and Super Sun, but Solid Sporting Club get the nod for hosting matches at the ‘Prison Ground’.
Solid were national champions in 2014-15.
33. S.V. Robinhood
Paramaribo, Suriname
S.V. Robinhood was founded in 1945 as a community club for poorer citizens. They are the reigning champions of Suriname.
32. Kerala Blasters F.C.
Kochi, India
Part of the very fun Indian Super League, Kerala Blasters have a good name and have been managed by former England goalkeeper David James… twice!
Former players include Wes Brown, Graham Stack and Dimitar Berbatov.
31. Barrack Young Controllers F.C.
Monrovia, Liberia
Barrack Young Controllers are the reigning Liberian Premier League champions. Their motto is ‘Never Fear No Foe’.
30. F.C. Slutsk
Slutsk, Belarus
Slutsk recently lost top scorer Evgeni Shikavka to Larisa in Greece. They’ll cope.
29. Nyasa Big Bullets F.C.
Blantyre, Malawi
The most successful team in Malawi and its reigning champions, Big Bullets play at the 65,000-capacity Kamuzu Stadium. The club says it has around six million fans.
28. Urawa Red Diamonds
Saitama, Japan
This club is named after the three red diamonds that make up the Mistubishi logo. I don’t think that takes any of the sheen off.
27. Mamelodi Sundowns F.C.
Mamelodi, South Africa
Motto: ‘The Sky is the Limit’.
26. F.C. Kallon
Freetown, Sierra Leone
25. Invincible Eleven
Monrovia, Liberia
Liberian football legend (and president) George Weah played for the Union of Invincible Eleven & Majestic Sports Association between 1986 and 1987.
Will the club eventually die in a cloud of liquid nitrogen? Who knows?
24. BSC Young Boys
Bern, Switzerland
The Young Boys Bern squad has an average age of 25 years and 3 months. They are the reigning Swiss champions.
23. Kaizer Chiefs F.C.
Johannesburg, South Africa
Notable former players include Jairzinho, Siphiwe Tshabalala and Lucas Radebe.
Radebe would go on to play for Leeds United, ultimately inspiring that band to adopt the name ‘Kaiser Chiefs’. Not sure if we should be thankful for that.
22. Triangle United F.C.
Chiredzi, Zimbabwe
Founded in 1972, Triangle United are nicknamed the ‘Sugar Sugar Boys’.
21. Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
London, England
Tottenham are named after Sir Henry Percy, better known as Sir Harry Hotspur, an English nobleman whose descendants owned land in the area.
I’d honestly never thought about it before.
20. Motor Action F.C.
Harare, Zimbabwe
Despite its name, Motor Action has a bull on its crest.
19. Salsa Ballers F.C.
George Hill, Anguilla
This club’s crest, on the other hand, features a red pepper.
18. Grasshopper Club Zürich
Zürich, Switzerland
Grasshopper are managed by Murat Yakin, whose assistant is his little brother, Hakan Yakin.
According to FIFA, the origins of the name are “shrouded in mystery and have sadly evaporated into the mists of time”. So that’s that.
17. Grenades F.C.
St John’s, Antigua
Founded in 1990, Antigua’s Grenades F.C. are currently second in the country’s Premier Division.
Yes, of course there is a grenade on the crest.
16. Club The Strongest
La Paz, Bolivia
Originally known as ‘The Strong Football Club’, the founders ultimately decided in 1908 that ‘The Strongest’ was better. Best, even.
Co-founder Victor Manuel Franco knew how to say it in English, and they eventually went with it.
15. Miscellaneous S.C.
Serowe, Botswana
Miscellaneous Sporting Club was founded in 1962 by Seretse Khama, the first president of the Republic of Botswana. Their kit is red and white.
14. Sugar Boys F.C.
Virgin Gorda, British Virgin Islands
Probably not the highest standard of football, in all honesty.
13. Hard Rock F.C.
Sauteurs, Grenada
Three-time winners of the Grenada Premier Division, Hard Rock finished runners up in the 2016 of the Waggy T Super Knockout Championship.
12. Humble Lions F.C.
May Pen, Jamaica
Great name. Great kit.
Humble Lions finished eighth in the 2017-18 Red Stripe Premier League and are also eighth at the time of writing.
With a capacity of 1,000, the Effortville Community Centre is the smallest stadium in the Jamaican top flight.
11. S.V. Walking Boyz Company
Paramaribo, Suriname
Three-time champions WBC play in front of 3,500 fans at the Essed Stadion.
10. Lincoln Red Imps F.C.
Gibraltar
Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps take their name from English team Lincoln City F.C., whose nickname is ‘The Imps’.
The crest is good because it looks like the Manchester United logo went off the rails, lost its job and its confidence and was photographed, sheepishly, just trying to hold it all together for the sake of its kids.
9. Club Blooming
Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia
According to the club’s official website, the name ‘Blooming’ was chosen by a local English teacher because it was synonymous with ‘resurgence’ and ‘flourishing’.
I feel like that doesn’t really answer all the questions I have, but sure.
8. Shimizu S-Pulse
Shizuoka, Japan
According to its official website, Shimizu S-Pulse has a club philosophy based on three principles: Common Dream, Common Excitement and Common Pride.
It elaborates:
On the name:
S-Pulse was named following a combination of the capital letter ‘S’ for ‘SOCCER, SHIMIZU, SHIZUOKA’ and the English word ‘PULSE’ to describe the excitement of football-loving citizens and their team spirit.
7. Inter Godfather’s
Garapan, Northern Mariana Islands
Very lunchtime five-a-side. They used to be called ‘Fiesta Inter Saipan’, but this is much better.
6. OutKast F.C.
Manila, Philippines
A top-flight women’s team from the Philippines, OutKast F.C. is made up of alumni from Far Eastern University.
And what’s cooler than being cool? Finishing seventh in the 2018 PFF Women’s League.
5. Club Always Ready
La Paz, Bolivia
Bolivia’s División de Fútbol Profesional makes a strong case for having, overall, the best-named teams in world football. One of the big hitters is Always Ready, founded in 1933 and playing in a kit similar to that of River Plate.
4. Dandy Town Hornets F.C.
Pembroke Parish, Bermuda
The Hornets won their last league title in 2016 and reached the first round of the CONCACAF Champions’ Cup in 1991.
Their kit — sadly not worn with flowers or a bowler hat — is a sort of bronze colour.
Sticking with Bermuda a moment, and a special mention must go to Flanagan’s Onions F.C., who were unfortunately relegated from the top flight last season and thus do not qualify for this list.
3. Anti Drugs Strikers F.C.
Newton, Sierra Leone
Football in Sierra Leone has been on hold for several years hold due to political turmoil within the national football association, and Anti Drugs Strikers are starting to show withdrawal symptoms.
2. Chicken Inn F.C.
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Unsurprisingly, this club is named after its sponsor, a fast food chain. But money buys success, and the club became national champions in 2015.
Chicken Inn’s advertising slogan is ‘Luv dat Chicken’. The club’s nickname is ‘Gamecocks’.
1. Cape Coast Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs
Cape Coast, Ghana
Founded in 1939, the Ebusua Dwarfs reached the first round of the 2014 CAF Confederation Cup.
They have a really cool stadium and an even cooler name.
To be honest, they’d have been #1 if they’d gone with ‘Mysterious’ or ‘Dwarfs’. That they’ve used both is just bloody lovely.