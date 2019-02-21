Muay Thai Championship: Defenders Of Ghana Get Set For Big Challenge

Saturday, March 9, 2019, will be a big day for Ghana Sports as the first ever Muay Thai International Championship comes off at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Ten exciting fights have been scheduled for crack fighters coming from Ghana, Nigeria, Philippines, Thailand, Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Malaysia and India.

Yours Truly had the chance to watch the training of the Pro Fighting Gym who are representing Ghana in the event at the Accra Sports Stadium. Stephen ‘Torado’ Bruce, the smallish fighter with a big heart who is fighting in the 60kg division said he has prepared very well and can never afford to lose at home because his wife will be at the ringside to watch him perform. He noted that his Nigerian opponent, Sodiq Mohammed is in big trouble.

Francis Dodoo who also faces Jesus Zamora Salvador from the Philippines said it is a great opportunity to let people know about Muay Thai as his friends and family always see him training, but never seen the real action. He promised to go all out to defend the flag of Ghana. He said the slogan for the championship is very good as it is inspiring them not to lose.

Isaac Commey who takes on A-Karadech Seesombat from Thailand said this is an international event that would expose him and the nation, so he is not going to take thing easy, but announce his presence with a good show so that he would be invited to fight outside Ghana. “We lack exposure because it's not easy to attract the market, we have to thank the promoter and manager of this event,” he said.

Ghana’s Jonathan Euro, the world titleholder who is due for honours from the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will fight Abdul Rushed India, and he also promised victory.

“Fighting at home is not easy, because one can be under pressure to deliver, but I am sure we shall sweep all the matches. Our boys are in good shape and they will win” he said.

In other fights, Samuel Plange (Ghana) v P.Askar (India), Dolphina Walter Tony (Malaysia) v Natacha De Almeida (Switzerland) for a female battle and Isaac Aikins (Ghana) aka Legend against Hassan Acinik (Turkey).

In another female battle, Gladys Dede Anang (Ghana) will fight Eranda Ireni (Switzerland) in an Amateur Muay Thai fight. Boxer/kickboxer, Stephen Abbey (Ghana) will face an opponent yet to be named.

One popular European based Ghanaian will also appear on the bill which would be laid before the media on Friday at a press conference on Friday afternoon at the Accra Sports Stadium.

News reaching Yours Truly also informed that Lawrence Nyanyo Nmai and the WBC Muay Thai president and other international officials would be attending the fight.

The event is under the management and organization of the Pro Fighting Factory Promotions which is based in La, Accra, Ghana with headquarters in Switzerland.