Sulley Muntari Signs One Year Contract With Spanish Side Albacete Balompie

Ghanaian Midfielder Sulley Muntari has joined Spanish Lower Division side Albacete Balompie in a permanent deal that will see him play for the club until 2020.

The former AC Milan midfield enforcer joined the Segunda Division side earlier today after passing a mandatory medical with the club. The 34 year old midfield dynamo will now make Estadio Carlos Belmonte his new home and is expected to make his debut for the club this weekend when they travel to Cordoba on Saturday.

Albacete Balompie currently lie fourth on the La Liga 2 table with 42 points after match day 23. With the addition of Sulley Muntari, it is clear their intentions is to gain promotion into the La Liga Santander.

Muntari has been without a club after ending his stint with Deportivo La Coruna in July last year. He only made eight La Liga appearances before partying ways with the club.

The player boasts of loads of experience having represented the Black Stars of Ghana in three different world cup competition. He has 84 caps under his belt for Ghana and has netted 20 times for the West African powerhouse.

Besides AC Milan, Muntari has also played for other big names in Europe such as Inter Milan, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Udinese and Pescara. Even at his age, he still has a lot of quality and presents a lot to the table now that he has completed his move to Albacete Balompie.