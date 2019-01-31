Ghana Boxing Hit With Two Deaths

Ben Tawiah

The boxing fraternity in Ghana has been hit with a tough blow following the passing of two key persons - former light heavyweight boxer and trainer Ben Tawiah and Rose Ametefe, an amateur boxing referee and judge.

Coach Ben Tawiah

Tawiah who was, 63, gave up after a bout of illness on January 29 in Accra and has since been buried in accordance with Muslim tradition. After hanging his gloves in the ’80s Ben devoted his time to the development of other young boxers as a trainer.

He was one of the key trainers at the Bukom Gym which produced the likes of former WBA welterweight champion, Ike Bazooka Quartey. Other boxers who were handled by Ben Tawiah include, James Armah, The Bukom Fire, who once held the Commonwealth super featherweight title, former WBF and Commonwealth welterweight champion, Joshua ‘Bukom Tsatsu’ Okine and Malik Jabir.

Ben Tawiah who managed the Seconds Out Boxing Gym off the High Street in Accra, was also very active with the execution of boxing promotions and served as ring marshall at an uncountable number of boxing events.

Ref. Rosemary Ametefe

She passed on after a reported battle with cancer. Rosemary Ametefe was a pioneering female amateur boxing Referee/Judge and devoted herself to the development of the sport. She also served very effectively as the welfare officer for female boxers of the national team the Black Bombers. She was very active during the Greater Accra Amateur Boxing Association’s Friday Night league under then chairman, the late Gideon Quartey, which gained international recognition. Being an officer of the Ghana Prisons Service her love for the sport was never in doubt. She took part in major officiating courses and other related activities.

Tributes

“This is another Hefty blow for the sweet science society of Ghana. The time when we need this ex-boxer/trainer the most, he is gone like a candle in the wind. May the Lord grant him a peaceful resting place, Amen.” – Ataa Eddie Pappoe, WBC International Judge.

“Ben Tawiah was a humble coach. Some of the coaches called him AIBA. His love for boxing was great as he was present at almost all National Amateur events or Greater Accra Amateur events. He planned of building a boxing gym at Sukura near Lord's Wembley Atrso Turf Pitch only about two weeks ago. He was a father to most of us and was very keen in other regions doing well when it comes to boxing tournaments. Ben Tawiah was a respectable boxing coach and a ring Marshall. He was also very disciplined and very principled when applying the rules of coaching in boxing. He was highly respected among his peers and had vast knowledge in boxing. His son Ahmed Saraku was once a member of the Ghanaian Amateur boxing team. Ahmed Saraku is now domiciled in Australia as a professional boxer. We have lost a father and a friend. May His soul rest in perfect peace and rise in glory- George Lamptey - President Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation

“I have lost my wonderful sister. May her soul rest in peace” - Mohammed Amin Lamptey former Spokesperson, Ghana Boxing Authority.

A respectable and reserved Referee. She was firm, fair and strict when officiating boxing tournament. She was also one of the finest certified amateur female referee/ judges on the local scene. May her soul rest in perfect peace and rise in glory. George Lamptey – President Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation

The passing of the two adds to quite a number of boxing licensees who have died in the last five years. They include Referee Fred Ghartey, Treasurer of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Godwin Nii Dzanie Kotey (Alloway), Former President of the United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana, Emmanuel Tagoe a.k.a Akese, Trainer of the Black Panthers Gym, Napoleon Tagoe, Founder of the Will Power Gym and an ex WBC International Champion, Peter Ako Patterson, a seasoned matchmaker.

—Joy Sports