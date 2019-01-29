It's Always An Honour To Play For Ghana - Kwadwo Asamoah

After making a brief return to the national duties, Kwadwo Asamoah has revealed the reason behind his hibernation from the Black Stars.

The 30-year-old has been away from the national team after the 2014 FIFA World Cup but returned to the team last year August Ghana's 1-0 defeat to the Harambee Stars of Kenya in for the 2019 Africa Nation's Cup qualifier last year.

Surprisingly, Asamoah failed to show up for the Ethiopian game which sparked speculations of a rift between him returnees Andre and Jordan Ayew - a report which he vehemently refuted citing injury as the reason behind his no-show.

Quizzed the reason behind his long absence from the Black Stars, the former Juventus star stated that he was waiting to be in right peak before donning the famous white jersey and declared that he has enjoyed minute he's played for the national team.

“I decided to start playing with the national team again when I felt like I was in peak physical condition – that’s when I decided to return.

"I need to feel like I’m at my best so I can give my all when I play for the national team and indeed at club level.

"Every minute I play for the national team gives me immense pride – it’s an honour," Asamoah told Football Italia.

Asamoah joined Inter Milan as a free agent in the summer where he has established himself as a vital cog in Luciano Spalletti's side.

He has made 17 appearances in the Italian Serie A in the ongoing campaign.