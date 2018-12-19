Alice ‘Baby Jet’ Annum To Visit Ghana

One time flying queen of Africa, Alice Annum will make a historic visit to her motherland this December.

According to Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) president Ben Nunoo Mensah, the visit of the original ‘Baby Jet’ of Ghana Sports is to come back to her roots and encourage the nation’s young athletes to be like her.

Ben Nunoo Mensah who was speaking to the GOC Communications said Alice Annum who set records in the sprint events of 100 meters and 200 meters would meet the president of Ghana, Nana Akuffo Addo, sports minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah, MPs who support sports, the new DG of the National Sports Authority (NSA), the media and sports fans.

The president supported a suggestion that Alice Annum should be rewarded with a street near the stadium or in her family home named after her.

“She really put the name of Ghana high on the map of athletics and brought dignity to her home, she deserves a befitting recognition” he expressed.

Alice Annum (born 2 October 1948 in Accra) is a retired Ghanaian sprinter. Her personal best time in the 200 metres was 22.89 seconds, achieved at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich.

Annum was one of many athletes through the defunct National Sports Festivals organised annually in Ghana. She benefited from the sponsorship of Ghanaian athletes by the United States. She competed in the 1964 Olympic Games but did not advance past the preliminary stages in the long jump, placing 28th with a best jump of 5.45 metres.

She was honoured in 2010 for her achievements in sports by the Action Progressive Institute in Ghana.

Source: GOC Communications