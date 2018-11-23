Bayern Munich Not Out Of Title Race- Jerome Boateng

modernghana logo

5 minutes ago

Ghanasoccernet.com
Bayern Munich defender Jerome insists the Bavarians should not be written off the Bundesliga title race yet following their slip against Borussia Dortmund.

The German champions are trailing their rivals, Dortmund by seven points after just 11 games in the season.

However, the Germany international believes Bayern Munich will bounce back strongly.

'For a changing of the guard, BVB first has to win the championship by a wide margin for six or seven years consecutively. Or win games against us with scores of 4-1 or 5-1. They haven't done that," said the Germany international centre-back.

'That's why there's no changing of the guard in Germany. It's a phase in which Dortmund is deservedly out in front."

'We brought this down on ourselves because we didn't win our home games, among other things," said the 30-year-old former Hamburg and Manchester City centre-back. "But the tide can quickly turn, too."

Bayern Munich will host Fortuna Duesseldorf on Sunday as club football return after the International break.

