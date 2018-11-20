U17 FIFA WC: Black Maidens Captain Eyes Top Scorer Award

Captain for the Black Maidens of Ghana Mukarama Abdulai has apparently set her eyes on winning the goal queen award in the ongoing u17 FIFA World cup tournament in Uruguay.

The calm finisher is currently the top scorer in the tournament after just two group matches played. She has four goals in total backed by two player of the match awards. She netted a hattrcik against the host nation Uruguay in their group opener. She also scored one in that competition against.

In a post-match interview ahead of Ghana’s final group game today against New Zealand, the impressive captain stressed that her four goals is not enough and she will have to score some more goals to keep her on top of the goal scorers chat.

“Looking at things going now I can see that we are going forward and moving forward is not going to be easy as compared to the previous matches. So I think our match against New Zealand I will have to top up the goals so that I can stay free and say that maybe am top now because four goals any other player can catch up”, Abdulai Mukarama said.

The striker further bemoaned her inability to score more goals in the last match against Finland and has disclosed that she is keeping her focus to ensure she bang in the goals today.

Ghana has already booked their qualification to the knockout stage of the competition and today’s match will be a decider to determine who wins Group A.