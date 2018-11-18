AWCON 2018: Round Up Of Group A Opening Day Matches

The 2018 Total Africa Cup of Nations lifted off with a big bang yesterday to an exciting and rich continental culture backed by two tight matches that produced skills and goals that thrilled thousands of fans.

The first match of the day after an entertaining opening ceremony was the match between host nation Ghana and North African side Algeria.

The host determined to win their first match at all cost pipped their opponents 1:0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in a match that kicked off at 15:20GMT.

Algeria despite making a good account of themselves could not equalize after Ghana took the lead as early as the 13th minute.

Black Queens defender Gladys Amfobea scored for her side with a long-range drive which hit the crossbar before entering the net.

There were no goals in the second half as Jane Ayiyem’s of Ghana’s strike was ruled out as off-side. Algeria goalkeeper Kahina Takenint was in fine form and denied Ghana the opportunity to get more goals.

At 18:30GMT, the match between Mali and Cameroon kicked off. Two strong sides with players who can produce magic in the blink of an eye.

The match was characterized by end to end action and kept spectators on their seats with opened eyes as they enjoyed themselves.

Mali took the lead in the first half after a combination of sleek passes on the counter-attack through danger woman Aissata Traore.

Their lead, however, did not last as Cameroon mounted pressure on the Malians to score two goals in quick succession. Meffoumetou Tcheno and Nchout Njoya scored for Cameroon in the space of three minutes to ensure they won the match at the end of the 90 minutes.

Ghana and Cameroon and on three points each on the table with the bigger chance of making it out of Group A.

The Group resumes on Tuesday with Ghana coming up against Mali.

Whereas Cameroon will also play Cameroon in the second Group game.

Indeed an interesting Group which has a lot of excitement to look forward to.