Daniel Agyei Wins Ethiopian Premier League Best Goalkeeper For 2017/18 Season

Former Ghana international Daniel Agyei has emerged as the best goalkeeper of the 2017/2018 Ethiopian Premier League at a ceremony on Thursday.

Agyei, 29, joined newly promoted Jimma Abba Jifar FC in October last year.

The former Liberty Professionals shot-stopper managed to guide Jimma Abba Jifar to clinch the league title in their first ever top-flight campaign.

The FIFA U20 World Cup winner kept fourteen clean sheets in twenty appearances for the Ethiopian champions and conceded only six goals.

Agyei and Jimma Abba Jifar will be competing in the 2018/2019 CAF Champions League.

He has made a huge progress in getting career back on track after an ill-fated spell with South African Premiership side Free State Stars.

Agyei was also in Tanzania and was solid for Simba.

