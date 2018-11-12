modernghana logo

FEATURED: What A Reader In Ghana Wrote To Yours Truly: The Baptism Of Adam Revea...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16 minutes ago | Football News

RSC Anderlecht To Promote Jeremy Doku To First Team In January

Ghanasoccernet.com
RSC Anderlecht To Promote Jeremy Doku To First Team In January

Ghanaian prodigy Jeremy Doku is in line to earn promotion into the first team of RSC Anderlecht should he continue his rapid rise in the side's youth set-up.

Doku has been earmarked as the next big thing in the Purple and White lads academy following his continued progress in the Belgian youth league.

According to La DerniÃ¨re Heure, Anderlecht sporting director Luc Devroe and coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck have been keeping tabs on Doku and aim to invite the youngster to join the first team in January.

The 16-year-old was included in the side's pre-season training but coach Vanhaezebrouck believes he needs another year with the second team.

Doku's versatility has won the hearts of the technical bench of the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium's outfit, as he could play on the left, right as well as fill in as a central striker.

He could become the latest Ghanaian youngster to be promoted to the first after Emmanuel Nii Adjei Sowah, Dauda Mohammed and Francis Amuzu.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

More Video Headlines
Royal wedding: Here comes the bride... - BBC News
Royal wedding: Here comes the bride... - BBC News
EC Controversy - PM Express on JoyNews (28-6-18)
EC Controversy - PM Express on JoyNews (28-6-18)
Initiatives spread to raise awareness of plastic pollution
Initiatives spread to raise awareness of plastic pollution
French players sing
French players sing "I will survive", "La Marseillaise" at Presidential palace
Senegalese court convicts 13 people in country's first mass terrorism trial
Senegalese court convicts 13 people in country's first mass terrorism trial
Kavanaugh confirmation:
Kavanaugh confirmation: "the process is so politicised that the nominee is almost beside the point"
🇸🇦 Saudi in talks with US over troop deployment in Syria | Al Jazeera English
🇸🇦 Saudi in talks with US over troop deployment in Syria | Al Jazeera English
South Africa vows to recover 'looted cash' in VBS bank collapse scandal
South Africa vows to recover 'looted cash' in VBS bank collapse scandal

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Why walk, if you can fly .

By: KOFI KYEREH DARKO quot-img-1
body-container-line