40 minutes ago | Football News

Nasiru Moro: Former Accra Lions FC Centre Back Taking Opportunities At Croatian Side Gorica

Ghanasoccernet.com
Defender Nasiru Moro enjoyed a second 90 minutes of football for Croatian side Gorica in the 1-0 win at Rudes on Friday in the top-flight.

The centre-back was rock solid at the back as Åukasz ZwoliÅ„ski's only goal in the 67th minute at the Stadion KranjÄeviÄ‡eva in Zagreb.

Moro joined the side this transfer window from Division One League side Accra Lions FC.

The 22-year-old is intelligently rugged, robust and has high aerial prowess.

He made his debut on 21 October in the 1-0 win at Slaven Koprivnica but the following week, he warmed the bench.

But profited from Igor ÄŒagalj's red card in the 1-1 draw with Hajduk Split to get game time.

