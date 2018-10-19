Asamoah Gyan Reveals Why He Shockingly Left Sunderland For UAE On Loan

Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan has revealed why he left Sunderland for Al Ahlin on loan in the 2011/12 season.

After heroics in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, Gyan was linked to several clubs in Europe and eventually joined Sunderland.

The 31-year-old won the hearts of the fans of the club with his memorable brace against Chelsea at the Stadium of Light.

However, the country's all-time top goalscorer surprisingly joined Al Ahlin on loan from Sunderland where he won several laurels in the UAE Pro League.

Despite the public criticisms after his move to UAE, the Kayerispor forward has revealed why he accepted the move to the UAE.

"I really loved my days at Sunderland before the club treated me well.

"I received a loan offer from UAE which was worth 6 million pounds which has not happen before.

"After the Chelsea game, I spoke to my team and my family because I knew the move will help me and the club because the club also knew they will get enough money from my move to UAE.

"People criticized my move to the UAE but I am not a hypocrite because we play for money and that is our job.