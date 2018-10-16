2018 AWCON: 32 Referees Step Up Preparations

Thirty-two (32) referees and assistant referees are set to undergo a preparatory course to fine-tune their readiness for the impending Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018.

The course is scheduled for 17-21 October 2018 in the Ghanaian coastal city of Cape Coast, one of the venues for the 11th edition of the biennial flagship women’s competition fixed for 17 November to 1 December 2018. The capital, Accra, is the other venue.

The selected Elite ‘A’ match officials, made up of 16 referees and 16 assistant referees from 25 Member Associations will go through medical screening, theoretical and physical drills in their quest to make the list for the final tournament.

For the theory part, topics to be discussed include technical and tactical analysis of the game, reviewing of video clips of matches plus a special session on integrity and match manipulation. The Cape Coast Stadium will host the physical sessions.

“The course is key step towards preparations for the final tournament. It provides the platform to assess and evaluate the match officials, and to select the best and well-conditioned ones for the Total Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Ghana 2018, also the continental qualifier for the FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019,” said CAF Refereeing Manager, Eddy Maillet.

Experienced CAF Instructors Lim Kee Chong (Mauritius), Hadqa Yahya (Morocco), Lawson Hogban Latre-Kayi (Togo), Mademba Mbacke (Senegal) and Marwa Hannachi (Tunisia) will supervise the five-day training program.

Meanwhile, the draw for the final tournament will take place on Sunday, 21 October 2018 in Accra. The eight qualified team are Ghana (host), Algeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia.