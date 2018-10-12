'I Am Getting Down Well With My New Teammates' - Milan Midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana midfielder, Kwadwo Asamoah says he is getting down well at Inter Milan.

The 2010 European champions signed the 29-year-old from Juventus in the summer after winning 13 titles with the Turin club.

However, the former Udinese Calcio ma refused a contract extension with the Old Ladies.

And just months after moving to Milan, Asamoah is already getting used to his teammates at the club.

“So many things, between new friends and new staff, it was not easy for me, but with the group, I found myself right away: it seems like I’ve been here for years,” he told Inter TV.

“I had already played with Handanovic and Padelli, I’m happy to have them, they’re all nice and good people”.

The former Udinese player has been able to secure himself a starting at Inter Milan.