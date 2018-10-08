Deportivo Alaves Striker Patrick Twumasi Suffers Fresh Injury Blow In Training

Deportivo Alaves striker Patrick Twumasi suffered a fresh injury blow in training in the build-up to the famous 1-0 win over Real Madrid on Saturday.

The 24-year-old returned to training last Tuesday after overcoming a sprained ankle but was at the receiving end of the strong tackle.

Twumasi is facing another spell on the sidelines ahead of their next La Liga match against Celta Vigo on 19 October 2018

The summer signing has made two appearances for Alaves since signing from Kazakh side Astana.

