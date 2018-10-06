2018 Youth Olympics: Buenos Aires, Here We Are!

7200 athletes from 206 member associations will line up tonight at the most emblematic place of Buenos Aires, Avenida 9 de Julio for the opening ceremony to allow for the official start to the 2018 summer youth Olympics.

This will be the first time that a host city will open an edition of the Olympic Games outside a stadium, with a whole community in attendance.

After all the pomp and pageantry that will be exhibited, athletes and their coaches will get down to business in all the four venues that have been earmarked for the games.

There was a huge funfair at the Games Village in the Villa Soldati neighbourhood in the south of Buenos Aires to usher in the Games.

Athletes from almost all federations were busily engrossed in a night of multicultural displays in the huge village and could barely spare anyone some time.

The Ghanaian contingent were not left out of the fun as they needed to ease all of the tension ahead of the competition. Chef de Mission of Team Ghana Evans Yeboah said: “All is well in camp as the athletes' have acclimatized quite well in the last four days since arriving in Argentina.”

He also mentioned that deputy youth and sports minister Perry Curtis Okudzeto had visited the team on Thursday together with deputy head of Ghana’s mission in Argentina to interact with and assure them of government’s total support.

Ghana’s events will begin on October 7 with beach volleyball. Eric Tsatsu and Kevin Carboo will do Ghana the honours in that event.

Two days after that, on October 9, Ghana’s captain for the summer Olympics and swimming sensation Abeiku Jackson will dive into the waters to compete in the men’s 100m butterfly event.

On Thursday October 11, Ghana’s only female athlete in Argentina, 16 year old Sandra Mensimah Owusuwill compete in the 58kg weightlifting event. Wrapping up Ghana’s participation at the 2018 summer youth Olympics in Buenos Aires will be Solomon Diaffo who will take to the athletics track for the men’s 400m event.

I will be on hand with up to the minute updates especially on team Ghana’s performances at the games. From Saenz Pena 725 Avenida Roque in Buenos Aires, this is Baaba Tandoh. Hasta luego, adios, ciao!