CK Akonnor Assures Kotoko Fans Of Entertaining Football

Newly Appointed head coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko as well as former Black Stars Captain, Charles Kwabena Akonnor has assured fans of the club of entertaining football.

According to the former Ashanti Gold head coach, he will be introducing his philosophy called Agroball to the team which will be entertaining as well as efficient in terms of scoring and winning matches.

“My Philosophy will be the “Agroball”. We will put the ball on the ground, play and make sure that even though we are entertaining the crown, we are also being efficient upfront”, Coach CK Akonnor said in a brief speech after he was unveiled as new Kotoko coach.

The new acquisition of the prestigious club has signed a three-year contract and he has been tasked to win laurels for the club both locally and continentally. Kotoko’s management are poised to win the CAF Champions league and they believe with the need backing, CK can lead the Porcupines to glory.

The new coach is scheduled to hold his first press conference tomorrow at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi. He will take over from where Paa Kwasi left off after management of the club mutually parted ways with him.

CK with his experience is expected to perform well at the Kumasi based club. It will however not be easy as much will be demanded from him.