KP Boateng Eager For "Emotional Night" As US Sassuolo Welcome AC Milan

Kevin Prince Boateng has confirmed his preparedness ahead of US Sassuolo's night against AC Milan in the Serie A in Italy tonight.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who has hit the grounds running with the Green and Black will welcome his former side in a clash he describes as very emotional for him.

The 31-year-old has been in fantastic form this season scoring three goals in five Serie A appearances with the green and blacks third on the table.

A win will see Sassuolo climb above Napoli on the table.

Boateng had one of his best seasons with the Saan Siro side, where he won the Scudetto with the club in the 2010/11 campaign.

The former Eintracht spent three seasons with the Azzuris between 2010 to 2013.