modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Holy Bloodline Or Ancestry: The Number One Prerequisite To Fellowshipping...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

Kwadwo Asamoah Confident He Will Soon Start Scoring

Ghanasoccernet.com
Kwadwo Asamoah Confident He Will Soon Start Scoring

Inter Milan ace Kwadwo Asamoah says it would not take too long for him to score his first goal for the Nerazzurri.

The Ghana international has been sparkling for his new side with consistent displays.

Two weeks ago, he scored a spectacular goal against Sampdoria but it was ruled out by the VAR.

Asamoah is patiently waiting for the goals to start coming despite playing in a left-back role.

"I am pleased with what the team and I are producing. I'm happy about everything," Asamoah told Inter TV.

"I'm pleased we're on the right track and that we've won nearly all of our matches.

"I know I'm yet to score but I'm always happier about everything when we win.

"I know a goal will come sooner or later."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1Everything that we observe in other countries can lead us to understand what our country needs.

By: Mr. A.C. Acquah quot-img-1
body-container-line