Saint-Etienne Set To Announce Signing Of Abdul Majeed Waris

Saint-Etienne are set to announce the signing of Ghana striker Abdul Majeed Waris.

Waris is expected to join the French side on an initial loan deal from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The 26-year-old has arrived in Saint-Etienne to complete formalities ahead of the official announcement.

The Peuple-Vert is reporting on Wednesday that Jean-Louis Gasset has finally found his man and will be unveiled before the close of the week.

FC Porto holds the economic right of the former Valenciennes and Lorient striker, who is being sent on loan ahead of the new season.

Saint-Ettiene owner Roland Romeyer has found a middle ground with his Porto counterpart after initial stumbling block, to pave way for the signing of the Ghana international.

