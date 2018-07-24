Chelsea Ready To Improved £45m Rugani Bid

Chelsea are preparing to make an offer for Daniele Rugani worth over £45 million ($59m) after Juventus rejected their initial bid.

The Blues made the first approach for the centre-back this month when representative Fali Ramadani met with the Bianconeri’s sporting director, Fabio Paratici, in Milan.

The Serie A champions knocked back that initial £36 million ($47m) offer, expecting around £10m more for the 23-year-old and the London club are willing to match that price.