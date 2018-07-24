modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY A Simple Proof: Christianity Is A Deception!!...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Football News

Chelsea Ready To Improved £45m Rugani Bid

Ghanaian Chronicle
Chelsea Ready To Improved £45m Rugani Bid

Chelsea are preparing to make an offer for Daniele Rugani worth over £45 million ($59m) after Juventus rejected their initial bid.

The Blues made the first approach for the centre-back this month when representative Fali Ramadani met with the Bianconeri’s sporting director, Fabio Paratici, in Milan.

The Serie A champions knocked back that initial £36 million ($47m) offer, expecting around £10m more for the 23-year-old and the London club are willing to match that price.

quot-img-1When a man looses hold of finance he becomes a ghost to his wife, especially when his wife becomes the bread winner for the family

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis quot-img-1
body-container-line