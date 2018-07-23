Celebrated Referee Keeps Low Profile After Lifetime Football Ban

Mr Aden Marwa, Kenya's celebrated referee who was set to officiate at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia but was dropped after he was caught on camera receiving a 'gift' from an undercover Ghanaian journalist, has remained tight-lipped over the match-fixing allegations even after the Confederation of African Football banned him from football-related activities last week.

Mr Marwa, who has resumed his teaching job at Komotobo Secondary School in Kuria East, Migori County, has chosen to keep a low profile since he was removed from the group of officials who were to officiate at the world's popular football extravaganza.

Mr Marwa maintains his silence even after the two referees accused alongside him owned up and apologised.

ACCEPTED GIFT

Gambian referee Ebrimma Jallow and Ghana Football Association president Kwesi Nyantakyi admitted receiving the 'gifts' and apologised.

'I finally apologise to the general public for my act of gross misconduct causing me a disruption to a sport I cherish. I wish to announce that I have excused myself and step aside from all refereeing matters pending completion of the investigation,' said Mr Jallow.

Mr Marwa has declined to talk to the media and has given instructions to his family members and relatives at his Kehancha and Nyamtiro homes in Kuria East not to welcome any visitors.

"He does not want to see anyone in this compound apart from relatives and close friends and you are not one of them," his wife told this writer when he visited the home on Sunday.

EMOTIONALLY DISTRAUGHT

The relatives say the fact that he was 'fixed' by a journalist makes it hard for him to open up and give his side of the story.

However, the Nation has learnt that Mr Marwa, a TSC employed Chemistry and Mathematics teacher, resumed his teaching duties in late June. TSC had initially given him a two month's break to go to Russia and officiate the World Cup matches.

Colleagues at the school say Mr Marwa still appears emotionally distraught and hardly concentrates on his work following the unfortunate incident.

"He keeps to himself all the time and appears depressed. He has been like this since the unfortunate video of him allegedly receiving a bribe was aired on BBC prompting his resignation from the Fifa role as an assistant referee," said a colleague.

WORLD'S LIMELIGHT

"This is sad given that Marwa is known to be a jovial person and a source of inspiration to his students and the young people from this region. Our efforts to encourage him to move on with his life have not yielded much," added the teacher.

Family members say the situation has been traumatising for Mr Marwa. "He does not talk often, even to his children. He is always in deep thought. What kills his spirit, even more, is being in the world's limelight for the wrong reasons and the kind of condemnation he has received from fellow Kenyans who do not even know what really happened," said Mr Julius Range, Mr Marwa's brother. He added that his brother spends most of his time indoors while at home.

On Saturday, the Confederation of African Football banned Mr Marwa from all football activities for life.

CONTEST DECISION

CAF's Disciplinary committee found Mr Marwa guilty of match-fixing after he was captured on video receiving a US$ 600 (Sh60,000) bribe in a BBC expose in early June.

Ten other referees were handed bans ranging between two and 10 years while 11 were provisionally suspended pending their appearance in front of the board on August 5.

'The following decisions were taken by the CAF Disciplinary board regarding the referees involved, Mr Marwa Range, assistant referee (Kenya); life ban from all CAF related football activities,' read the statement.

Marwa's family members and friends have termed the decision by CAF as rash, unfortunate and unfair to Mr Marwa.

"It is unfortunate that they have taken such a harsh decision without hearing from my brother. It is unfair and CAF should reconsider it. Why slap Marwa with a life ban while others accused are banned for a couple of years?" Mr Range posed.

"We urge him to contest this unfair decision by CAF which he clearly does not deserve," said Mr Charles Mwita, a football fan.