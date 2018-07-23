Awal Mohammed Joins Al Ansar In Saudi Arabia

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Asante Kotoko defender Awal Mohammed has joined Saudi Arabia side Al Ansar FC.

He completed his move to the Saudi side as a free agent after Kuwaiti club Al Fahaheel and signed a year deal with the Saudi Arabia giants.

The Ghana international, joined Fahaheel after guiding Asante Kotoko to lift the 2017 Ghana FA Cup and guided the Kuwaiti side to second spot in the Kuwaiti Viva League.

He is expected to guide the Saudi side to regain their place back in the Saudi Premier League after suffering relegation to the Division One side.

Awal was a member of the Black Stars squad that won silver at the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.