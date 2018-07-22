Match Report: Inter Milan 3 : 3 Zenit St Petersburg: Kwadwo Asamoah Excels In Six Goal Thriller

Ghana international, Kwadwo Asamoah excelled in Inter Milan's 3:3 game with Zenit St Petersburg in pre-season training at the Arena Garibaldi in Pisa.

The deadlock was broken by Antonio Candreva with an extraordinary strike in the 16th minute.

Luciano Spalletti’s players took heart after going ahead but conceded an equaliser to the Russian side while on top. Following a throw-in, the ball fell to Christian Noboa in the 27th minute who quickly got a shot away to leave Handanovic with no chance.

Argentine international, Mauro Icardi converted a penalty in the 50th minute to it 2:1 after Borja Valero was brought down.

The former European champions lead didn’t last long when Róbert Mak found the net from a tight angle with a powerful effort in the 63rd minute.

Zenit went ahead with an incredible strike from Hernani in the 73rd minute before Lautaro Martinez who had just replaced Mauro Icardi in the 65th minute got onto the ball after a scramble following a header by Politano before turning home from the edge of the six-yard box in the 75th minute.

Kwadwo Asamoah was replaced Maj Roric in the 77th minute of the game.

This is the second game the Asamoah has featured for Inter Milan since his move from Juventus.