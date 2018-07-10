KP Boateng Joins US Sassuolo In Pre-Season Training

Kevin-Prince Boateng has joined his new teammates at pre-season training ahead of the new campaign at Vipiteno-racines.

The former Las Palmas and Tottenham Hotspurs midfielder joined the Serie A side on a two-year deal from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Boateng was unveiled by the club last Wednesday, a day after signing for the Green and Blacks.

The skilful midfielder joins Alfred Duncan at the Italian Club as well as Ghanaian-born Italy Youth international Claude Agyapong.

The 31-year-old has enough experience playing in the Serie A after a spell with giants AC Milan.