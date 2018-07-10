I’m Ready For Inter Challenge- Kwadwo Asamoah

Ghana international Kwadwo Asamoah says he is primed for his new adventure with Italian Serie A side Inter Milan.

Asamoah joined the Nerazzurri on a three-year deal last week, after leaving Juventus where he won 13 major trophies during his six-year stay with the side.

The 29 year old Ghana international joins an Inter Milan side who are making a return to the UEFA Champions League after a six-year absence, and he says he is looking forward to the challenge.

“We can do really well this year, Inter has everything needed to play a big role,” he said.

“Physically, I’m in good shape. I train every day and I’m ready for this adventure. I spoke with Spalletti and the directors about the project and the club’s objectives.”

Asamoah’s playing position has evolved over the years, with the former Udinese man being converted from a midfielder to a left fullback in recent years, a factor many believe contributed to his exit from Juventus.

But when asked about where he prefers to play on the pitch, Asamoah says he is open to whatever role is thrown at him.

“I want to do something important and that’s why I’m here. My role? Either as a full-back or midfielder, I’m ready to give everything,” he added.

Asamoah made 156 appearances for Juventus scoring 5 goals and providing 21 assists.