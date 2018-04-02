Ayatey Wins First Edition Of 2018 MTN Invitational Golf At Takoradi

John Ayatey with a handicap of 5 won the first 2018 MTN Invitational Golf Tournament which took place at the Takoradi Golf Club

After receiving his prizes, he expressed his excitement of the standard of play and the competition from his colleagues and assured of an improved performance next time despite his victory.

Mr Walter Quepson, the Captain of the Takoradi Golf Club also acknowledged the high standard of golf displayed by the over 80 golfers and expressed his appreciation to MTN for the wonderful support they continue to offer the Club in recent years and admonished all the participants to to continue patronising products and services of the leading nation's telephony company.

Mr Simon Amoh, Regional Senior Manager of MTN congratulated all the golfers for the splendid performance exhibited at keen contest, which was also a successful

tournament.

''It not easy to put together over 83 golfers in a single and witness such a high level performance'' he said.

According to Mr Amoh, MTN has designed tailored products and services for all their clients for them to enjoy a brighter life

He further as a company, MTN Ghana will continue to support the game and assured promised the players that the MTN Invitational Tournament has come to stay '.

He also used the opportunity to inform the gathering the company is investing USD 144 into network enhancement and efficiency.