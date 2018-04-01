Robin Van Persie Celebrates 14th Wedding Anniversary

Browngh.com sighted a picture of Robin Van Persie and Wife on his official instagram page @robinvanpersie and in the post he celebrated his 14 years of marriage with beautiful wife.

Dutch Footballer Robin Van Persie currently plays for Turkish club Fenerbahçe. The 34 year old played for the likes of Arsenal and Feyernoord.

He got married to his long time girlfriend Bouchra Van Persie when she was just 20 years and they have been together for more than a decade.They tied the knots on March 31, 2004. In 2005, it was rumored that Bouchra considered leaving the Dutch footballer after he was arrested on suspicion of rape. But they are still together and with a son and daughter namely; Shaqueel and Dina Layla respectively.

In the caption on instagram with his wife he wrote : Happy wedding anniversary @bouchravanpersie ❤ #14years